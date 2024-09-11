ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Chairman of German Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee

During his visit to Berlin, EAM S Jaishankar met with German foreign affairs committee chairman Michael Roth and discussed opportunities for enhanced bilateral collaboration. Jaishankar also held talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on various strategic areas, including trade and security.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Germany (PTI)

Berlin: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met Michael Roth, the chairman of the German Parliament's committee on foreign affairs, and discussed the current global challenges and the possibilities of new bilateral collaborations.

Jaishankar is in Germany on the second leg of his three-nation tour. He arrived here from Saudi Arabia after attending the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue.

"Glad to meet Mr Michael Roth, MP and Chairman of the @Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs. Shared views on current global challenges, and possibilities of new collaborations between India and Germany," Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting on Tuesday.

He also held a lively conversation with foreign affairs and security policy experts organised by the Munich Security Conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

"Exchanged perspectives on the changing global order, multipolarity, security challenges and the strategic convergences between India and Germany," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also interacted with the members of the German parliament known as the Bundestag. "Appreciated their insights on contemporary global issues. Value their support for stronger India-Germany relations," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also held wide-ranging discussions with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and took stock of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, covering areas such as trade, defence and security.

