ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With PM Keir Starmer, Ministers In UK

London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday evening to convey “warm greetings” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar said bilateral cooperation and the UK’s perspective on the Russia- Ukraine conflict were among the topics covered during his meeting with the UK PM.

“Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation and enhancing people to people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared the UK's perspective on the Ukraine conflict,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Earlier on Tuesday, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) held a series of ministerial dialogues on the first day of his six-day visit covering the UK and Ireland.

During a meeting with UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, the ministers discussed the progress of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

“Discussed the progress on our FTA talks,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after his meeting with Reynolds.

India and the UK had officially relaunched the negotiations, aimed at boosting the GBP 41-billion annual bilateral trade partnership, during the UK minister's visit to Delhi last month.

This was followed by a meeting with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, which touched upon people-to-people ties and joint India-UK efforts to tackle extremism.