EAM Jaishankar Discusses Ties With Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong to discuss ways to strengthen their partnership on Friday.

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed with him ways to take forward contemporary bilateral partnership, with a focus on areas like industrial parks, innovation and semiconductors. Jaishankar is here on the second leg of his two-nation tour which also took him to Australia. "Started my visit to Singapore by meeting DPM & Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

Discussed taking forward contemporary partnership, with a focus on industrial parks, green energy, skilling, innovation and semiconductors," Jaishankar posted on X. During his day-long visit here, Jaishankar will address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN– India Network of Think Tanks. He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship.

