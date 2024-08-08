EAM Jaishankar Discusses Situation In Bangladesh With British Counterpart Lammy

New Delhi: In the backdrop of the political unrest in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and discussed the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia.

This comes amid reports that Sheikh Hasina is likely to stay in India for some time as her UK asylum request faces legal complications. As per reports, she sought asylum in the UK following her ouster. According to British immigration rule, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge.

After weeks of massive protests and violence, Hasina, the 76-year-old Awami League leader, fled Bangladesh and landed at an airbase near Delhi on Monday and later shifted to a safe location in Delhi under tight security. She is accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar today said, "Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy today. Discussed the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia".

Meanwhile, addressing the weekly media briefing here in New Delhi today, MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, " As far as govt of India is concerned, the interest of people of Bangladesh is foremost in our mind. We hope for early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh ...it is in the interest of the country and larger region."

"India has requested Bangladesh authorities to ensure safety and security of our nationals, Jaiswal said. " We are closely analysing recent developments in Bangladesh especially in terms of involvement of foreign powers as far as the situation in Dhaka is concerned", the MEA spokesperson said when asked about the involvement of foreign powers that led to the ouster of Hasina.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed that an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals are there, of which about 9,000 are students. "There are indians who want to come back. Our high commission is assisting them. The majority of them have come back as airlines are operating. I hope security situation improves there" said Randhir Jaiswal.