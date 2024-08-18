ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar Calls On Kuwaiti PM, Crown Prince; Discuss Bilateral Ties

author img

By PTI

Published : 40 minutes ago

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on Sunday, who is on a day-long visit, appreciated its Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah's perspectives on the deepening of the two countries bond and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

EAM Jaishankar Calls On Kuwaiti PM, Crown Prince; Discuss Bilateral Ties
EAM S Jaishankar calls on Kuwait PM Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday (ANI)

Kuwait City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and discussed ways to take the bilateral ties to a higher level.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Sunday on a day-long visit, appreciated Sheikh Sabah's perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Pleased to call on His Highness Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi, Jaishankar said in a post on X. Appreciated his perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties. Valued his views in regard to further economic cooperation, he added.

Jaishanakar earlier called on Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and sought his insights on taking the bilateral ties to a higher level. "Honoured to call on His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister, he said in another post n X.

India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily. Thank him for his guidance and insights on taking our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar added. Earlier, Jaishankar was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya upon his arrival in the country.

Jaishankar's visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of the visit.

His comes nearly two months after 45 Indians had died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire in June at the seven-storey building in Kuwait.

Read More

  1. India-Kuwait Review Ties, Exchange Views On Regional And International Issues Of Mutual Interest
  2. Kuwait Embassy In Delhi Dismisses Reports Of Its Staff Being Involved In Molestation Incident

Kuwait City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and discussed ways to take the bilateral ties to a higher level.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Sunday on a day-long visit, appreciated Sheikh Sabah's perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Pleased to call on His Highness Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi, Jaishankar said in a post on X. Appreciated his perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties. Valued his views in regard to further economic cooperation, he added.

Jaishanakar earlier called on Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and sought his insights on taking the bilateral ties to a higher level. "Honoured to call on His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister, he said in another post n X.

India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily. Thank him for his guidance and insights on taking our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar added. Earlier, Jaishankar was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya upon his arrival in the country.

Jaishankar's visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of the visit.

His comes nearly two months after 45 Indians had died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire in June at the seven-storey building in Kuwait.

Read More

  1. India-Kuwait Review Ties, Exchange Views On Regional And International Issues Of Mutual Interest
  2. Kuwait Embassy In Delhi Dismisses Reports Of Its Staff Being Involved In Molestation Incident

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KUWAITI PRIME MINISTER SHEIKH SABAHJAISHANKAR CALLS ON KUWAITI PM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.