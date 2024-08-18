ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar Calls On Kuwaiti PM, Crown Prince; Discuss Bilateral Ties

Kuwait City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and discussed ways to take the bilateral ties to a higher level.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Sunday on a day-long visit, appreciated Sheikh Sabah's perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Pleased to call on His Highness Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi, Jaishankar said in a post on X. Appreciated his perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties. Valued his views in regard to further economic cooperation, he added.

Jaishanakar earlier called on Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and sought his insights on taking the bilateral ties to a higher level. "Honoured to call on His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister, he said in another post n X.