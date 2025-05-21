EAM Jaishankar Arrives In Denmark, Lauds Its Support Against Terrorism; Advances Green Strategic Partnership

Copenhagen: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his gratitude for Denmark's solidarity in the fight against terrorism and for the warm reception he received upon his arrival in the Nordic country on Tuesday (local time).

The EAM was received by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and key discussions focused on advancing the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. This underscored both nations' commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing global challenges.

"Thank PM Mette Frederiksen for warmly receiving me in Copenhagen this evening. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Thank Denmark for its solidarity and support in combating terrorism. Value PM Frederiksen's guidance to take forward our Green Strategic Partnership and widen the canvas of our cooperation," Jaishankar stated in a post on X. EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

Earlier, the EAM concluded a successful two-day official visit to the Netherlands from May 19 to 20, underscoring the strategic partnership between the two nations. The visit featured high-level meetings with top Dutch leadership, including Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and focused on strengthening cooperation across various sectors, from trade, technology and defence.

"External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar, paid an official visit to the Netherlands from 19-20 May 2025. During the visit, EAM called on HE Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the growing strategic convergences in the India-Netherlands relationship, and agreed further to strengthen bilateral ties through regular high-level visits and exchanges. EAM conveyed India's appreciation for the statement of solidarity from the Netherlands in the fight against terrorism," The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

EAM Jaishankar met with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and regional and global matters of mutual interest. "The Ministers expressed satisfaction over the progress in diverse sectors, including trade & economy, science and technology, water, agriculture and health, education, culture and people-to-people ties. They also discussed ways of increasing collaboration in new and emerging sectors of digital technology, semiconductors, AI, and green hydrogen," the statement said.

EAM Jaishankar also met with Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans and discussed opportunities to take forward the defence and security cooperation between the two countries to the next level. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the defence sector further.

"EAM also addressed leading strategic and international affairs experts from various think tanks in the Netherlands. The discussions focused on why India and the Netherlands/EU should engage more deeply in an era of multipolarity and strategic autonomy," the MEA further said. During the visit, EAM also interacted with representatives of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands.

"EAM's visit, coming within a month of the visit of Minister Caspar Veldkamp to India in April 2025, reflects the commitment of both sides for regular and sustained engagement between the two countries, and has led to further deepening of bilateral ties," the statement added.