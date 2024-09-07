ETV Bharat / international

EAM Dr S Jaishankar To Embark On Visit To Saudi Arabia, Germany And Switzerland

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will travel to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 8-9 September, to attend the First India–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. During the visit, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers from GCC member countries.

India and the GCC enjoy a deep and multifaceted relationship, in areas including political, trade & investment, energy cooperation, cultural and people–to-people ties.

The GCC region has emerged as a major trading partner for India and is home to a large Indian expatriate community, numbering around 8.9 million. The Foreign Ministers meeting will be an opportunity to review and deepen institutional cooperation between India and the GCC across various sectors.

On the second leg of the visit, the External Affairs Minister will travel to Berlin, Germany for a 2-day visit from 10–11 September. This will be his third bilateral visit to Berlin. Both India and Germany share a robust Strategic Partnership and Germany is one of India’s prominent trading partners and among the largest Foreign Direct Investors.