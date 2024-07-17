'Occupied With Other Companions': Dubai Princess Shaikha Mahra Divorces Husband On Instagram In 'Triple Talaq' Style

Dubai (United Arab Emirates): Dubai Princess Shaikha Mahra announced her divorce from Sheikh Mana through a post on the social media platform Instagram. The Dubai Princess cited her now ex-husband's infidelity as the reason for the divorce.

In a post on Instagram, the Dubai Princess wrote, "Dear Husband - As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife."

Shaikha Mahra is the daughter of Dubai's ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Vice President and the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The duo had tied the knot in May 2023 and after one year, they gave birth to a daughter. The announcement by the Dubai Princess comes just two months after the birth of her daughter.

Minutes after the announcement, the Instagram post of the Dubai Princess has gone viral. Interestingly, the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram and also deleted all photos of each other.

Some weeks ago, the Dubai Princess had given a hint of her divorce with a post on Instagram. At that time, she had written, "Just the two of us" and posted her photo along with her daughter. The Dubai Princess has studied at a university in the United Kingdom.