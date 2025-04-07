Dubai Crown Prince’s Upcoming India Visit Signals UAE’s Stake In Emerging Indian Ocean Order

New Delhi: Just days after India, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inked a landmark agreement to develop Trincomalee into a regional energy hub, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, will be arriving in India on April 8 for a high-profile two-day visit.

His presence in New Delhi underscores the UAE's growing strategic alignment with India in the Indian Ocean region – a space increasingly central to global energy security, maritime trade, and geopolitical competition.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of UAE will be visiting India from April 8 to 9, 2025," the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release Monday. "This would be the first official visit of His Highness to India as the Crown Prince of Dubai. He will be accompanied by several Ministers, senior government officials and a high-level business delegation."

According to the statement, Sheikh Hamdan will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He will also visit Mumbai, during the course of which he will participate in a business roundtable with prominent business leaders from both sides.

"The interaction will strengthen India – UAE economic and commercial cooperation across traditional and futuristic areas," the Ministry press release stated. "Traditionally, Dubai has played an important role in India's commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the UAE. Majority of India's around 4.3-million diaspora in UAE reside and work in Dubai. The visit of His Highness the Crown Prince will further solidify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthen our multifaceted ties with Dubai."

In a move laden with strategic significance, India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 5 to transform Trincomalee into a regional energy hub.

The agreement, unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Colombo, signals a recalibration of regional alliances in the Indian Ocean, where maritime infrastructure and energy connectivity are fast becoming instruments of geopolitical influence.

"The agreement reached to build a multi-product pipeline, and to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub will benefit all Sri Lankans,” Modi said during a joint media briefing with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake following delegation-level talks between the two sides.

In January this year, soon after his visit to China, Dissanayake had said that Sri Lanka had suggested to India to develop a new oil refinery at the Trincomalee Oil Farm.

Now, Sheikh Hamdan’s visit is set to further solidify the robust relationship between India and the UAE. The two countries have enjoyed strong bonds across economic, cultural, social, and developmental fields. During a meeting in January 2025, where Jaishankar extended the invitation from Prime Minister Modi, both sides emphasised enhancing multi-faceted bilateral cooperation. Discussions focused on leveraging the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost trade flows and investment opportunities.

The trilateral agreement signed in Colombo aims to transform Trincomalee, a natural harbour on Sri Lanka’s eastern coast, into a pivotal energy hub. This development is strategically significant, as it involves constructing a multi-product pipeline and potentially utilising an existing fuel tank farm partially owned by Indian Oil Corporation’s Sri Lankan subsidiary Lanka IOC. The inclusion of the UAE as a strategic partner in this initiative underscores its commitment to enhancing energy security and infrastructure in the region.

This collaboration comes at a time when regional powers are vying for influence in the Indian Ocean. China’s substantial investments, such as Sinopec’s proposed $3.2-billion refinery in Hambantota, have heightened competition. The India-UAE-Sri Lanka partnership in developing Trincomalee signifies a concerted effort to balance regional dynamics and promote a multipolar Indo-Pacific order.

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit is expected to catalyse further economic and energy cooperation. The UAE, as a global energy leader, brings expertise and investment potential to the table. Collaborations may extend beyond the Trincomalee project to include renewable energy initiatives, infrastructure development, and technology transfers, aligning with India’s energy diversification goals and sustainable development agenda.

"See, India-UAE ties are getting stronger over the last few years," Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Usanas Foundation think tank, told ETV Bharat. "In fact, ties between India and West Asia have dramatically improved since 2014."

Pandya explained that Sri Lanka has realised that Chinese debt terms are not clear. "The trilateral agreement between India, Sri Lanka and the UAE will open multiple channels of economic transformation," he said. "This is not a routine project. It has strategic implications."

Pandya also pointed out that both India and Sri Lanka face common challenges such as Islamist terrorism. "With Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus visiting China last month that has a very anti-India angle to it and Chinese spy ships foraying into the waters of the Indian Ocean, India can't afford to lose Sri Lanka," he said. "It is in this context that Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India is very important."

What makes the timing of Sheikh Hamdan’s visit particularly important is the emergence of an India–UAE–Sri Lanka trilateral platform – something that was previously unthinkable in South Asia’s often fragmented regional politics. The convergence is driven by shared interests: India's strategic depth and development vision, the UAE’s capital and energy expertise, and Sri Lanka’s geography and need for economic revival.

Trincomalee is the pilot project, but the political signaling is broader. The UAE is making a calculated bet on India’s regional leadership and offering itself as a long-term development partner. Sheikh Hamdan’s presence in Delhi — days after the Colombo trilateral — is an effort to ensure alignment at the highest levels, while also sending a message to other regional and extra-regional players: this is a partnership with both ambition and staying power.

"The visit of the Crown Prince of Dubai signals multiple dynamics," an Indian expert on issues related to West Asia told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity. "India-UAE relations are on a positive graph. At the same time, India and Sri Lanka have found energy as a common area of interest. The Crown Prince's visit must be in connection with this. But it is too early to comment on this."

In essence, Sheikh Hamdan’s upcoming visit to India is not a standalone event but a culmination of deeper trends – the rise of Gulf–South Asia partnerships, the increasing centrality of the Indian Ocean in global geopolitics, and a shift from transactional diplomacy to strategic collaboration.