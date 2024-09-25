ETV Bharat / international

Dubai-Bound Flight, Cleared Following Smoke, Proceeds For Onward Journey

author img

By PTI

Published : 11 minutes ago

The onward journey of a Dubai-bound Emirates flight with 280 passengers was delayed due to smoke emanating from its wing portion.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)

Chennai: A Dubai-bound Emirates flight, whose onward journey on Tuesday was delayed following detection of smoke from the wing portion, left for its destination past midnight after due checks and clearance, officials at the airport said. The flight with 280 passengers left for Dubai at 12.40 am, they said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, just before its departure, smoke emanated from the wing portion of the flight, leading to a flutter.

A video of the purported incident showed smoke coming out from the tail part of the aeroplane as well. After the smoke was noticed at 9.15 pm on Tuesday, officials were alerted by the flight crew and technical experts to inspect the aeroplane and the smoke ceased in about 10 minutes, even as fire tenders also arrived. The reason for the smoke was not disclosed immediately by authorities.

Chennai: A Dubai-bound Emirates flight, whose onward journey on Tuesday was delayed following detection of smoke from the wing portion, left for its destination past midnight after due checks and clearance, officials at the airport said. The flight with 280 passengers left for Dubai at 12.40 am, they said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, just before its departure, smoke emanated from the wing portion of the flight, leading to a flutter.

A video of the purported incident showed smoke coming out from the tail part of the aeroplane as well. After the smoke was noticed at 9.15 pm on Tuesday, officials were alerted by the flight crew and technical experts to inspect the aeroplane and the smoke ceased in about 10 minutes, even as fire tenders also arrived. The reason for the smoke was not disclosed immediately by authorities.

Read More

  1. Qatar Airways Prohibits Pagers, Walkie-Talkies In Lebanon Flights
  2. Flight Operations Disrupted at Lucknow Airport As Typhoon Yagi Batters Uttar Pradesh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EMIRATES AIRLNEFLIGHT DELAYEDTAMIL NADU SMOKE FLIGHT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.