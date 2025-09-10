ETV Bharat / international

DTC Suspends Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Service Amid Unrest In Nepal

Smoke billows out after a traffic booth was set on fire during massive anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi-Kathmandu international bus service operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was suspended amid the chaos in the neighbouring nation, officials said on Wednesday.

The student-led 'Gen Z' protests in Nepal that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the K P Sharma Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people.

"The bus service is being suspended. This service, known as the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa, symbolises the strong ties between India and Nepal and remains a popular choice for travellers. We are suspending it as of now and will resume it once the situation normalises," an official told PTI.

Refunds will be issued to passengers who had made bookings, another official added. The bus covers a distance of 1,167 kilometres, with a fare of Rs 2,800. It operates six days a week, with DTC buses running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Nepal's Manjushree Yatayat buses running on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

DTC deploys Volvo buses for the route, while Manjushree Yatayat uses Marco Polo buses. According to the DTC website, the journey includes designated halts at Firozabad, Faizabad, Mugling and Sonauli (the India-Nepal border) for Customs checks. The passengers are not allowed to disembark or board at other locations along the route.