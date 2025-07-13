Drone And Missile Attacks Hit Myanmar-Based Rebel Camps, Three Killed; ULFA-I Claims Indian Army Involvement

Guwahati: In a series of intense attacks, Myanmar-based rebel camps, including those of the proscribed Assam's militant group ULFA (Independent) [ULFA-I], have been hit by drones and missiles. Initial reports indicate three rebel leaders were killed and nineteen injured.

The Indian Army has remained silent regarding the attacks, while the Chief Minister of Assam has stated that the attacks did not originate from Assamese soil. On the other hand ULFA-I claimed the attack was carried out by the Indian army.

The severe drone attacks reportedly took place in the early hours of Sunday, July 13, 2025, from Longwa along the India-Nagaland-Myanmar international border to Pangsau Pass on the Myanmar international border. Targets included various camps belonging to ULFA-I and RPF/PLA. Among those killed were high-ranking ULFA-I leaders: Lieutenant General ranked Nayan Asom (President of the lower council), Ganesh Asom, and Pradip Asom. Several other officials and members in various camps were also reported injured.

ULFA-I issued a statement on Sunday, confirming the attacks and the deaths of three of their members. In a press release issued by Second Lieutenant Ishan Asom, Assistant Secretary of ULFA-I's publicity department, the group claimed the Indian Army was responsible for the attacks. The statement read, "Today, July 13, 2025, from approximately 2 AM to 4 AM, the Indian Army launched a surprise attack using Israeli and French-made drones on various mobile camps of 'United Liberation Front, Assam (Independent)' and 'RPF/PLA' along the Nagaland-Myanmar international border from Longwa to Arunachal-Myanmar international border Pangsau Pass.”

ULFA-I claimed the attack was carried out by the Indian army. (ULFA I)

ULFA-I further claimed that over 150 drones dropped bombs on their camps. As a result of this bombing, Lieutenant General Nayan Asom, President of the organization's lower council, was killed, and approximately 19 officers/members were injured in various camps. It is notable that Nayan Asom joined the banned organization in 1990.

Missile Attack During Funeral in Myanmar

In a second statement, ULFA-I said, "While the funeral of Lieutenant General Nayan Asom, who died as a result of the drone attack, was underway, this time missiles were launched. In this attack, Brigadier Ganesh Asom and Colonel Pradip Asom were killed, and several other officers/members along with ordinary citizens were injured. Air attacks are currently ongoing in the specified areas."

Meanwhile, regarding the drone and bomb attacks on ULFA camps in Myanmar, the Indian army is silent in any involvement. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a significant statement, denying that the attacks originated from Assamese soil. He said, "I received information about ULFA, that someone has carried out bomb explosions or drone attacks on ULFA camps. This attack did not originate from Assam's soil. So far, there has been no clarification from the Indian Army either."