World Electric Vehicle Day: Driving Towards A Greener Future

World EV (Electric Vehicle) Day is a global movement that recognises the importance of sustainable transportation and the role that electric vehicles play in reducing carbon emissions. World EV Day is celebrated every year on September 9. EV Day celebration takes place in social media through different campaigns and multimedia events, but also in live meet-up events. To celebrate World EV Day, every year a theme is chosen to focus all the awareness and information on that particular subject, promoting the importance of these vehicles. This year the theme is 'Let’s drive change, together.'

World EV Day:-History

The first World EV Day was held in 2020, and it has been growing in popularity ever since. This year marks a pivotal moment in EV history, as World EV Day, the world’s largest emobility campaign, enters its fifth year.

Electric Vehicle (EV): Definition

An EV is a vehicle powered by an electric motor that draws electricity from a battery which is capable of being charged from an external source. An EV includes both a vehicle that can only be powered by an electric motor that draws electricity from a battery (all-electric vehicle) and a vehicle that can be powered by an electric motor that draws electricity from a battery and by an internal combustion engine (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle).

Evolution of Electric Vehicles

The evolution of electric vehicles (EVs) began in the late 19th century when inventors and engineers first started exploring using electric motors to power vehicles. One of the earliest examples of EVs was the “La Jamais Contente,” a French electric car built in 1899. This vehicle set the world’s first land-speed record for an electric vehicle and showcased the potential of electric power. However, despite these early innovations, EVs remained a niche product for much of the 20th century.

Rise of Hybrid Vehicles:

The late 90s and early 2000s marked the emergence of hybrid vehicles, which combined a traditional internal combustion engine with an electric motor. These vehicles aim to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions compared to conventional cars. The electric motor was powered by a battery charged by regenerative braking and the internal combustion engine. This motor allowed the vehicle to run in electric-only mode at low speeds or during periods of low load, resulting in improved fuel efficiency.

Hybrids also represented a step forward in terms of emissions, emitting fewer harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. The growing public concern about climate change helped drive hybrids’ popularity, leading to increased investment and development in the field.

Comparison of EVs with Traditional Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

Unlike traditional petrol or diesel-powered vehicles, EVs don’t pollute the environment with harmful pollutants. However, EVs currently have a higher upfront cost and limited driving range compared to traditional vehicles, although these factors are rapidly improving with technological advancements. Benefits of Electric Vehicles

Benefits of Electric Vehicles

Lower running costs: The running cost of an electric vehicle is much lower than an equivalent petrol or diesel vehicle. Electric vehicles use electricity to charge their batteries instead of using fossil fuels like petrol or diesel. Electric vehicles are more efficient, and that combined with the electricity cost means that charging an electric vehicle is cheaper than filling petrol or diesel for your travel requirements.

Low maintenance cost: Electric vehicles have very low maintenance costs because they don’t have as many moving parts as an internal combustion vehicle. The servicing requirements for electric vehicles are lesser than the conventional petrol or diesel vehicles. Therefore, the yearly cost of running an electric vehicle is significantly low.

Zero Tailpipe Emissions: Driving an electric vehicle can help you reduce your carbon footprint because there will be zerotailpipe emissions. You can reduce the environmental impact of charging your vehicle further by choosing renewable energy options for home electricity.

Tax and financial benefits: Registration fees and road tax on purchasing electric vehicles are lesser than petrol or diesel vehicles. There are multiple policies and incentives offered by the government depending on which state you are in. To find out more about electric vehicle incentives, click below. Petrol and diesel use is destroying our planet:-The availability of fossil fuels is limited, and their use is destroying our planet. Toxic emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles lead to long-term, adverse effects on public health. The emissions impact of electric vehicles is much lower than petrol or diesel vehicles

Electric Vehicles are easy to drive and quiet: Electric vehicles don’t have gears and are very convenient to drive. There are no complicated controls, just accelerate, brake, and steer. When you want to charge your vehicle, just plug it in to a home or public charger. Electric vehicles are also quiet, so they reduce noise pollution that traditional vehicles contribute to.

Convenience of charging at home: Imagine being at a busy fuel station during peak hours, and you are getting late to reach your workplace. These problems can easily be overcome with an electric vehicle. Simply plug your vehicle in at your home charger for 4-5 hours before you plan to go.

No noise pollution: Electric vehicles have the silent functioning capability as there is no engine under the hood. No engine means no noise. The electric motor functions so silently that you need to peek into your instrument panel to check if it is ON. Electric vehicles are so silent that manufacturers have to add false sounds in order to make them safe for pedestrians.

EV Sector in India

The Indian automotive sector ranks fifth globally and is expected to become the third largest in the world by 2030. India is the world's largest producer of two and three-wheelers and the second-largest manufacturer of buses. The automotive industry currently accounts for 7.1 per cent of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 49 per cent of its manufacturing GDP.

During COP26, India unveiled its ambitious decarbonization target for 2030. This entails reducing carbon emissions in the energy sector by 50% and attaining 500 gigawatts of renewable energy generation capacity by the year 2030, while also becoming a part of the global EV30@30 campaign. To achieve this, India aims to triple its current renewable capacity, with the EV30@30 campaign specifically targeting the goal of ensuring that electric vehicles (EVs) account for at least 30% of new vehicle sales by 2030.

Electric cars accounted for just 1.3 percent of car sales in 2022, that is, 49,800 EVs sold out of 3.8 million passenger vehicles. Nevertheless, automakers and allied sectors remain buoyant about EV use in the near future, with traditional players and new stakeholders exploring multiple pathways to R&D and commercial production of vehicles and auto components. Projections indicate that the Indian EV market, valued at US$2 billion in 2023 could surge to US$7.09 billion by 2025. Industry estimates also forecast the domestic EV market to achieve 10 million annual sales by 2030.

By 2030, per a Bain & Co. report, electric two-wheelers could make up about 40 to 45 percent of all EVs sold in India, and electric passenger vehicles could make up about 15 to 20 percent. As per Niti Aayog report, the Indian government is aiming for EV adoption to reach 40 percent for buses, 30 percent for private cars, 70 percent for commercial vehicles, and 80 percent for two-wheelers by that timeline.