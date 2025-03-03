ETV Bharat / international

Driver Rams Car Into Crowd In Western Germany, Leaving 1 Person Dead And Others Injured

Mannheim: One person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd Monday in the western German city of Mannheim, police said as they asked the public to stay away from the downtown area and remain in their homes. A suspect is in custody.

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said that a driver drove into a group of people in Paradeplatz, a pedestrianized street in Mannheim, killing one person. He said "several" people were injured but police can't yet specify how many were hurt and how badly they were hurt.

"We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested," he said. "We can't yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators." Earlier, a spokesperson said the incident had been reported as "a life-threatening deployment situation."

Paradeplatz, a major square in the downtown area, lies at the end of a pedestrianized street in Mannheim, which has a population of 326,000 and lies 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of Frankfurt.