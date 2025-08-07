ETV Bharat / international

Doval Meets Putin Amid Strained India-Us Ties Over Russian Oil Purchase

Moscow: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday, the Kremlin press service said. A video clip shared by it showed Doval shaking hands with Putin before holding the talks.

Earlier, Doval held talks with Russian Security Council secretary Sergey Shoigu. Doval arrived here on Wednesday to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare the ground for President Putin's visit to India later this year.

His visit commenced on a day when US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for buying Russian oil, doubling it to 50 per cent.

NSA Ajit Doval has said during his meetings in Moscow that dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India are being worked out, according to sources.

No specific date or time has been indicated by the NSA in his engagements, they said on Thursday.

"NSA Doval, during his visit to Moscow, has said that the dates for President Putin's visit to India are being worked out," said a source.

The time of end-August being reported in some media is incorrect, the sources said.

Doval held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and other senior officials that focused on bilateral energy and defence cooperation as well as Putin's visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had travelled to Russia twice last year for an annual summit with Putin and to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan.