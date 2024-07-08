ETV Bharat / international

Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' Husban Tests Positive For COVID-19, She is Negative

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 8, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and receiving booster shots. He is isolating at home while continuing to work remotely. Kamala, who tested negative, plans to proceed with campaign activities for Biden's reelection.

Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' Husban Tests Positive For COVID-19, She is Negative
Vice President Kamala Harris with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (AP Photo)

Washington: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced Sunday, but his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, has tested negative and remains asymptomatic.

Emhoff spokesperson Liza Acevedo said in a statement that the second gentleman "is fully vaccinated and three times boosted" and that he is "currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home.

Acevedo said Harris was tested for COVID on Saturday "out of an abundance of caution" and the result was negative. She is scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas for President Joe Biden's reelection on Tuesday. Emhoff previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March of 2022, and Harris tested positive for the virus the following month.

Biden tested positive for COVID in July of 2022, then tested positive again slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation — in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

Washington: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced Sunday, but his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, has tested negative and remains asymptomatic.

Emhoff spokesperson Liza Acevedo said in a statement that the second gentleman "is fully vaccinated and three times boosted" and that he is "currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home.

Acevedo said Harris was tested for COVID on Saturday "out of an abundance of caution" and the result was negative. She is scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas for President Joe Biden's reelection on Tuesday. Emhoff previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March of 2022, and Harris tested positive for the virus the following month.

Biden tested positive for COVID in July of 2022, then tested positive again slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation — in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

TAGGED:

DOUG EMHOFF COVID POSITIVEKAMALA HARRIS COVIDKAMALA HUSBAND COVID POSITIVE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.