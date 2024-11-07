Analysis | Donald Trump Springs A Historic Surprise With His Solid Social Media Messaging

Surviving mainstream media onslaught, assassination attempts, criminal conviction, indictments, Donald J. Trump makes a comeback with a decisive majority in both popular and electoral votes. After four years, he was elected as President of the United States of America once more. The same individual who, following his defeat in previous election, was accused of inciting violence will run the world’s largest democracy.

Democrats and those who supported them were left reeling as the news broke that Trump had won the Presidential election with a resounding majority. Trump has become the oldest person to be elected as president at the age of 78 years today after being accused of rioting, vandalism, and conspiring to topple the earlier government. Instead of accepting defeat in 2020, he made the decision to defy and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election process itself. He was charged with inciting violence that resulted in Capitol Hill vandalisation.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures as he walks with former first lady Melania Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)

In his victory speech, Trump clasped his wife and thanked Americans and referred to the movement as "the greatest political movement of all time." Trump mentioned X owner, Elon Musk in his speech, called him a new star, an amazing guy and he said 'a star is born'. Musk campaigned for Trump after he was attacked. Trump had a narrow escape when he was shot in broad daylight in full public view while campaigning for polls. Musk used his office to make a proper outreach plan and counter the mainstream media that campaigned mostly for Kamala Harris.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump greets Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)

In 2021, he was banned by Facebook and Instagram, and Twitter also banned Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump account. Elon Musk, the new owner of the social media network, X carried out a formidable campaign for Trump, paving the way for him to become the 47th President of the United States. Trump used social media to persuade people that he will resolve the economic problems and he will totally block off the porous southern borders to check immigrants. He also promised to end wars and work to unite America for the larger good of the next generation.

He used all popular modern methods to reach out to people making Harris use other left-out traditional mainstream media platforms where people have limited space to express. Targeting young voters on the popular Joe Rogan podcast, he credited his son Barron for advising him to use the platform. Major social media influencers were seen on Trump’s side detailing Trump's agenda points.

FILE - Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP)

Trump set a record in American history by becoming only the second person to return in non-consecutive terms after 140 years at the age of 78. While delivering his victory speech, he looked no different than any other American President. No matter what, he will serve American interests. He did that when he withdrew forces from Syria reportedly after receiving a call from Turkey President Recep Erdogan during his last stint. He was the one to implement the Doha agreement by withdrawing the army from Afghanistan overnight after 20 years of war leaving European nations perplexed as they counted on the US for airlifting their resources out of the country.

Trump will be a gamechanger is what he had been claiming throughout his campaigns. He pledged to help Americans to get them out of economic distress. He also vowed to help end wars. While touching weak nerves, he simultaneously ran a sustained campaign against his opponents, used social media platforms that provide full bandwidth to force people to listen to his ideas in their totality. He used influencers to share his story since they have the ability to easily engage with individuals of different age groups. Unlike Harris, he made the bold decision to fully commit, leaving no room for doubt about his desires or abilities.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump kisses former first lady Melania Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)

Harris and her ilk, on the contrary, kept measuring their words before it was too late. Politics, as the saying goes, is a matter of public perception, and Trump succeeded by forming opinions about his opponents and crafting his agenda.