Trump To Declare Syria ‘State That Doesn't Sponsor Terrorism’, Says US Envoy; Suggests 'Non-Aggression Agreement' Between Syria And Israel

Damascus: US President Donald Trump will soon declare Syria a state that doesn't sponsor terrorism, US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack said on Thursday.

Barrack, who arrived in Damascus on Thursday, said Trump's goal is to empower Syria's current government. He called for a non-aggression agreement between Syria and Israel as a first step towards building relations between the two countries.

Earlier this month, the US president ordered the lifting of sanctions on Syria. The US envoy met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the state news agency SANA said, without giving details about the content of the meeting.

Speaking to Saudi channel Al Arabiya in Damascus, Barrack described the long-standing conflict between Syria and Israel, who have technically been at war since 1948, as a "solvable problem" through dialogue, proposing a "non-aggression agreement" between them. (With AFP Inputs)