Trump To Declare Syria ‘State That Doesn't Sponsor Terrorism’, Says US Envoy; Suggests 'Non-Aggression Agreement' Between Syria And Israel

US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack said Donald Trump's goal is to empower Syria's current government.

Syrian security forces deploy outside the US embassy in Damascus during a visit by US special envoy for Syria, the ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack on May 29, 2025. Barrack's visit to Syria marks a new step in the rapprochement between the two countries following the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad. The US embassy in Syria has been closed since Assad's crackdown on an anti-government uprising that broke out in 2011 and then spiraled into civil war until 2024. (AFP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST

Damascus: US President Donald Trump will soon declare Syria a state that doesn't sponsor terrorism, US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack said on Thursday.

Barrack, who arrived in Damascus on Thursday, said Trump's goal is to empower Syria's current government. He called for a non-aggression agreement between Syria and Israel as a first step towards building relations between the two countries.

Earlier this month, the US president ordered the lifting of sanctions on Syria. The US envoy met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the state news agency SANA said, without giving details about the content of the meeting.

Speaking to Saudi channel Al Arabiya in Damascus, Barrack described the long-standing conflict between Syria and Israel, who have technically been at war since 1948, as a "solvable problem" through dialogue, proposing a "non-aggression agreement" between them. (With AFP Inputs)

