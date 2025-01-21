ETV Bharat / international

Trump Signs Slew Of Executive Orders On Day 1: From Pardoning Rioters, Leaving WHO To Reshaping Immigration

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the WHite House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. ( AP )

Washington: On the first day of his new term, President Donald Trump signed orders ranging from climate to immigration, along with sweeping pardons for many of those who stormed the capital on January 6, 2021.

Some of his orders delivered on promises he made during the 2024 campaign. Others, like a withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), had not been expected. Here is a summary of the orders Trump signed at a Washington arena packed with supporters, and later at the White House, after he was sworn in as president.

Immigration

Trump signed various orders aimed at reshaping how the United States manages immigration and citizenship. One declared a national emergency at the southern border. Trump also promised a mass deportation operation involving the military, which he says will target those he called "criminal aliens." Read More...

Revoking birthright citizenship

In the Oval Office, Trump signed an order revoking birthright citizenship. But automatic US citizenship to people born in the country is enshrined in the Constitution, and Trump's action is certain to face a legal challenge.

January 6 rioters

Trump signed pardons for some of the 1,500 participants in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters trying to overturn the 2020 election. He again referred to those who were convicted or pleaded guilty over the riots as "hostages." Read More...

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

Trump repealed various executive orders promoting diversity programs and LGBTQ equality, in line with his promised attack on "woke" culture. He overturned decrees promoting diversity and equality in the government, businesses and healthcare, as well as the rights of LGBTQ Americans. Trump said that moving forward the US government will only recognize "two genders, male and female." Read More...

Paris Climate accord

The president immediately withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord, repeating an action he took during his first term. The order extends Trump's defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide. It would take a year to leave the agreement after submitting a formal notice to the United Nations framework that underpins global climate negotiations. Read More...