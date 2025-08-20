ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Ukraine Deal Would Help Him 'Get To Heaven'

President Donald Trump, left, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he arrives at the White House, Monday, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a Ukraine peace deal could boost his chances of getting to heaven -- joking that his odds of making it through the pearly gates are currently low.

Seventy nine-year-old Trump has previously said he wants to end Russia's war in Ukraine as part of his bid to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

But a day after hosting the leaders of Ukraine and several European nations at the White House, Trump said his motivations were not all earthly.

"I want to try and get to heaven if possible," Trump told Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends."

"I hear I'm not doing well -- I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole! But if I can get to heaven this will be one of the reasons."

By traditional yardsticks the three-times-married, twice-impeached Trump is no saint.