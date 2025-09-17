ETV Bharat / international

Trump Names Afghanistan, India, China, Pakistan Among Major Drug Transit, Illicit Drug Producing Countries

New York/Washington: President Donald Trump has named China, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan among 23 major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries, saying that by manufacturing and trafficking illicit drugs and precursor chemicals, these nations are threatening the safety of the US and its citizens.

In a ‘Presidential Determination’ submitted to Congress Monday, Trump said he has identified 23 countries as “major drug transit or major illicit drug producing” nations. These nations are Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

Trump delivered the “Major’s List” to Congress, designating these countries as responsible for sourcing and transporting illicit drugs into the US, the White House said.

The State Department announced the Presidential Determination of these 23 countries, with five countries - Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, and Venezuela - listed as having “failed demonstrably to make substantial efforts,” calling upon them to improve their counter-narcotics efforts.

By manufacturing and trafficking illicit drugs and precursor chemicals, these countries are threatening the safety of the United States and its citizens, the State Department said in a statement.

The State Department clarified that a country's presence on the list does not necessarily reflect its government's counterdrug efforts or level of cooperation with the United States.

The listing is based on "the combination of geographic, commercial, and economic factors that allow drugs or precursor chemicals to be transited or produced, even if a government has engaged in robust and diligent narcotics control and law enforcement measures,” it said.