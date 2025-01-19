ETV Bharat / international

Donald Trump Inauguration: US President Likely To Sign 100 Executive Orders On Day 1

Washington: When Donald Trump walks into the White House Monday afternoon soon after his swearing-in, 100 plus executive orders would be waiting for him on his Oval Office Desk, which his team has prepared for him to kick off his second term without wasting any minute.

These executive orders are mainly aimed at fulfilling his poll promises. In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he is planning to sign a “record-setting” number of executive actions on day one. “Well, at least in that category,” Trump said when asked if these executive orders would be more than 100.

An executive order is an order issued unilaterally by the president who carries the force of law. Unlike legislation, executive orders do not require Congressional approval. Though Congress cannot overturn them, they can be challenged in a court of law.

“We have a record-setting number of documents that I’ll be signing right after this (inauguration) speech,” Trump said. He would be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

One of his close associates Stephen Miller told a news channel that these would mainly be around five topics: sealing the Southern border, mass deportation, preventing transgender people from women’s sports, removing restrictions on energy exploration and improving government efficiency. Among his executive orders is expected to be pardoning his supporters who were arrested by law enforcement agencies for their role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 four years ago.

Trump, 78, is also expected to roll back some of the executive orders and actions of the outgoing President Joe Biden. Prominent among them include the Paris Climate Agreement, lifting restrictions on fossil fuel production and expanding domestic oil drilling. “This flex of power will quickly implement much of his agenda as Congress takes up his legislative priorities,” Sara Carter said.

“I’ve been told it’s going to be shock and awe as far as executive orders and all the lists of things that are going to happen on January 20th. And that they’re going to throw a lot into the first day,” Fox News anchor Bret Baier said. Many call it an ambitious agenda.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbole. Is it ambitious? Yes. But it’s absolutely doable,” said EJ Antoni, public finance economist at The Heritage Foundation, who has analyzed past executive orders told The Washington Times. “When you think about the amount of time his team has had to prepare those executive orders, it’s perfectly reasonable to think those orders will be on the Resolute Desk on the day of the inauguration,” he said.