Trump To File $15 Billion Lawsuit Against The New York Times, Calls It 'One Of The Worst...'
Trump said the NYT has "engaged in a decades-long method of lying" about him.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 9:49 AM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he is set to file a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, terming the newspaper "one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history" of America.
In a long post on Truth Social late on Monday (local time), Trump said: "Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual “mouthpiece” for the Radical Left Democrat Party."
The US president said that the lawsuit would be filed in Florida but provided no further details. Trump criticised The New York Times for its endorsement of former presidential candidate and Democratic leader Kamala Harris.
"I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!" he said in the post.
Trump also accused NYT of lying about him, his businesses and about his family members. "The “Times” has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole," the US President said.
"I am PROUD to hold this once respected “rag” responsible, as we are doing with the Fake News Networks such as our successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount, who knew that they were falsely “smearing” me through a highly sophisticated system of document and visual alteration, which was, in effect, a malicious form of defamation, and thus, settled for record amounts," he added.
Trump further alleged that The New York Times has been "allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!"
The New York Times is yet to respond to the development. This story will be updated as and when NYT responds.
