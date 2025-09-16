ETV Bharat / international

Trump To File $15 Billion Lawsuit Against The New York Times, Calls It 'One Of The Worst...'

The New York times’ headquarters building is seen in New York City on December 17, 2024. ( AFP )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 16, 2025 at 9:49 AM IST 2 Min Read

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he is set to file a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, terming the newspaper "one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history" of America. In a long post on Truth Social late on Monday (local time), Trump said: "Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual “mouthpiece” for the Radical Left Democrat Party." The US president said that the lawsuit would be filed in Florida but provided no further details. Trump criticised The New York Times for its endorsement of former presidential candidate and Democratic leader Kamala Harris.