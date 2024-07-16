ETV Bharat / international

Trump Makes First Public Appearance With Bandaged Ear After Assassination Attempt at GOP Convention Opening

Milwaukee: Two days after surviving an attempted assassination, former President Donald Trump appeared triumphantly at the Republican National Convention's opening night with a bandage over his right ear, the latest compelling scene in a presidential campaign already defined by dramatic turns.

GOP delegates cheered wildly when Trump appeared onscreen backstage and then emerged in the arena, visibly emotional, as musician Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA." That was hours after the convention had formally nominated the former president to head the Republican ticket in November against President Joe Biden.

Trump, accompanied by a wall of Secret Service agents, did not address the hall — with his acceptance speech scheduled for Thursday — but smiled silently and occasionally waved as Greenwood sang. He eventually joined his newly announced running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, to listen to the night's remaining speeches, often with a subdued expression and muted reactions uncharacteristic for the unabashed showman.

The raucous welcome underscored the depth of the crowd's affection for the man who won the 2016 nomination as an outsider, at odds with the party establishment, but has vanquished all Republican rivals, silenced most conservative critics and now commands loyalty up and down the party ranks.

"We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation," said Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, Trump's handpicked party leader, as he opened Monday's prime-time national convention session. "We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future."

But Whatley and other Republican leaders made clear that their calls for harmony did not extend to Biden and Democrats, who find themselves still riven by worries that the 81-year-old question is not up to the job of defeating Trump.

"Their policies are a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people," said Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, welcoming the party to his battleground state, which Trump won in 2016 but lost to Biden four years ago.

Saturday's shooting at a Pennsylvania rally, where Trump was injured and one man died, were clearly in mind, but the proceedings were celebratory — a stark contrast to the anger and anxiety that had marked the previous few days. Some delegates chanted "fight, fight, fight" — the same words that Trump was seen shouting to the crowd Saturday as the Secret Service ushered him off the stage, his fist raised and face bloodied.

"We should all be thankful right now that we are able to cast our votes for President Donald J. Trump after what took place on Saturday," said New Jersey state Sen. Michael Testa as he announced all of his state's 12 delegates for Trump.

When Trump cleared the necessary number of delegates, video screens in the arena read "OVER THE TOP" while the song "Celebration" played and delegates danced and waved Trump signs. Throughout the voting, delegates flanked by "Make America Great Again" signs applauded as state after state voted their support for a second Trump term.

Multiple speakers invoked religious imagery to discuss Trump and the assassination attempt. "The devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle," said Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. "But an American lion got back up on his feet!"

Wyoming delegate Sheryl Foland was among those who adopted the "fight" chant after seeing Trump survive Saturday in what she called "monumental photos and video."

"We knew then we were going to adopt that as our chant," added Foland, a child trauma mental health counselor. "Not just because we wanted him to fight, and that God was fighting for him. We thought, isn't it our job to accept that challenge and fight for our country?"

"It's bigger than Trump," Foland said. "It's a mantra for our country." Another well-timed development boosted the mood on the convention floor Monday: The federal judge presiding over Trump's classified documents case dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case, handing the former president a major court victory.

The convention is designed to reach people outside the GOP base

Trump's campaign chiefs designed the convention to feature a softer and more optimistic message, focusing on themes that would help a divisive leader expand his appeal among moderate voters and people of colour.