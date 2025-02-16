ETV Bharat / international

US Cancels Millions Allocated To Ensure Voter Turnout In Indian Elections!

New Delhi: In what is surely going to send ripples across the Indian political landscape, the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the second term of President Donald Trump has announced that it is cancelling $21 million that was allocated for ensuring voter turnout in elections in India.

In a post on its X handle, the DOGE stated that it was cancelling the allocation of $21 million for “voter turnout in India”.

The DOGE, officially the US DOGE Service Temporary Organisation, is an initiative of the second Trump administration led by tech billionaire Elon Musk. Despite its name, DOGE is not a Cabinet-level department of the US government, but a temporary contracted government organisation under the United States DOGE Service, formerly known as the United States Digital Service.

Its purpose is to carry out Trump’s agenda of federal spending cuts and deregulation, and, according to the order that established it, to “modernise federal technology and software to maximise governmental efficiency and productivity”.

In its post, the DOGE announced the following cuts:

“- $10M for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision"

- $9.7M for UC Berkeley to develop "a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise-driven skills"

- $2.3M for "strengthening independent voices in Cambodia"

- $32M to the Prague Civil Society Centre