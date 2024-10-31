ETV Bharat / international

In A First, Diwali Declared Official Holiday For New York City Schools This Year

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a reception in Celebration of Diwali, in Washington DC. ( ANI )

New York: In a historic move, Diwali will be celebrated as an official school holiday in New York City, enabling over 1.1 million students to observe the festival of lights.

Diwali has been declared a school holiday for New York City public schools beginning this year. Last year, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation making Diwali a school holiday for the city’s public schools. New York City schools will remain closed on November 1 in celebration of Diwali.

Deputy Commissioner for New York City’s Mayor’s Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan said Diwali being celebrated as an official school holiday in New York City for the first time is a “milestone that celebrates our city’s diversity and the tireless efforts of our community and leaders".

“With 1.1 million students now able to observe this day, Diwali becomes a true symbol of unity—a celebration of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance,” Chauhan told PTI.

He said that for the diaspora, this holiday holds deep meaning, bringing families, friends, and neighbours together in peace and joy, strengthening the bonds that make New York one of the world’s most inclusive cities.