In A First, Diwali Declared Official Holiday For New York City Schools This Year

Deputy Commissioner for New York City’s Mayor’s Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan said Diwali holiday is a “milestone that celebrates our city’s diversity".

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a reception in Celebration of Diwali, in Washington DC.
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a reception in Celebration of Diwali, in Washington DC. (ANI)
New York: In a historic move, Diwali will be celebrated as an official school holiday in New York City, enabling over 1.1 million students to observe the festival of lights.

Diwali has been declared a school holiday for New York City public schools beginning this year. Last year, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation making Diwali a school holiday for the city’s public schools. New York City schools will remain closed on November 1 in celebration of Diwali.

Deputy Commissioner for New York City’s Mayor’s Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan said Diwali being celebrated as an official school holiday in New York City for the first time is a “milestone that celebrates our city’s diversity and the tireless efforts of our community and leaders".

“With 1.1 million students now able to observe this day, Diwali becomes a true symbol of unity—a celebration of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance,” Chauhan told PTI.

He said that for the diaspora, this holiday holds deep meaning, bringing families, friends, and neighbours together in peace and joy, strengthening the bonds that make New York one of the world’s most inclusive cities.

“Of course, there were challenges, especially balancing the required instructional days. We had to make thoughtful adjustments to ensure all communities felt respected and supported,” he said.

Underscoring that Diwali "reminds us of the unique diversity” in the city, Chauhan said the festival “speaks to our shared values of harmony and connection. This holiday unites us, fostering a stronger, more inclusive city — a city that thrives on every voice."

Diwali celebrations have begun across the city and country with several community organisations commemorating the festival through special events.

The iconic Empire State Building in the city was illuminated in hues of orange to celebrate Diwali. Leading diaspora organisation The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) New York-New Jersey-Connecticut-New England in partnership with Empire State Realty commemorated Diwali by illuminating the Empire State Building.

