Dissanayake’s Katchatheevu Sovereignty Assertion Adds Fuel to Geopolitical Tensions Amid Tamil Nadu Clamour

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu): The tensions over Katchatheevu Island, a bone of contention between India and Sri Lanka, have once again flared up, sparking political debate in Tamil Nadu.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s recent statements categorically rejecting any possibility of negotiating the island’s sovereignty have added fuel to an already volatile situation. The controversy is not just a matter of land dispute but a deeply emotional issue for the Tamil fishermen of Tamil Nadu who have been caught in the crossfire of international politics.

Dissanayake has categorically stated that there is no chance for discussion about giving up Katchatheevu. He left for Jaffna on Monday for a two-day visit. He inaugurated development work at the Myiliti Port before leaving for Katchatheevu in a Sri Lankan Navy patrol boat from Jaffna.

In Katchatheevu, he discussed future development plans for Katchatheevu with naval officials. Expressing his views, he said, "I will fulfil my responsibility to protect Katchatheevu for the benefit of the Sri Lankan people. I will not succumb to any pressure. A firm decision will be taken soon on the issue of Indian fishermen."

After this discussion, he returned to Jaffna in a Sri Lankan Navy patrol boat. This is the first time in Sri Lankan history that a country president has visited Katchatheevu. Earlier, speaking at an event held in Jaffna, the Sri Lankan president said, "Many people have been talking about Katchatheevu. Katchatheevu is our land. This land, terrain, and airspace belong to the people. It is the responsibility of the government to protect the people, regardless of where they were born in the country, what language they speak, or what culture they follow. Katchatheevu will not be given to anyone for any reason."

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake(middle) during his visit to Kathatheevu island. (ETV Bharat)

Katchatheevu was given to Sri Lanka through an agreement signed between India and Sri Lanka in 1974. But as incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy are a recurring occurrence, leaders of various political parties from Tamil Nadu are continuously insisting that India should reclaim Katchatheevu.

TVK leader Vijay, speaking in Madurai, said, "The only solution to the Tamil Nadu fishermen’s problem is to reclaim Katchatheevu’ and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should do it." The Tamil Nadu government has been vocal in demanding the return of the island, arguing that the 1974 agreement was made without adequate consideration of the needs of local fishermen. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has raised the issue with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, demanding that the fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan authorities be released and calling for a diplomatic solution to the island’s contentious status.

At present, India walks a delicate diplomatic tightrope. New Delhi must be wary of alienating Sri Lanka, a strategic neighbour in the Indian Ocean. At the same time, the Centre also cannot afford to ignore the rising clamour from Tamil Nadu, which has consistently raised its voice on issues affecting Tamil-speaking people.