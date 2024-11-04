ETV Bharat / international

'Disappointing To See Disruptions Being Allowed': Indian High Commission in Canada Reacts To Attack On Hindu Devotees

File - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, September 10, 2023 ( AP )

Ottawa: The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has termed as disappointing the disruptions orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp which was co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton in Toronto.

In a statement issued on its official X handle, the High Commission of India, Ottawa said, "As in previous years, the High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulates General of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organised/plan consular camps during this period, for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries (Canadian and Indian)."

"On account of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work. We have seen violent disruption today (November 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto,," the Indian High Commission said.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organisers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants," the statement said.