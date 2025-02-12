ETV Bharat / international

Digital Era Calls For Trust And Transparency, Says Jaishankar Addressing India-France CEO Forum

Paris: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the digital era calls for trust and transparency as he addressed the inaugural session of the 14th India-France CEO Forum on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit here.

Talking about the summit, the plenary session of which was co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, Jaishankar said, “The digital era calls for trust and transparency.”

“These are indeed shared attributes between us. The summit is a reminder in itself of how much we could be doing in AI, software development and cyber security. 2026 has been designated the India-France year of innovation,” the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar began his address by saying that India and France are two nations with a tradition of independent mindsets.

“This has been expressed, at different times, as the third way, as strategic autonomy or as a multi-polar world. But, it is not just that we think similarly. We also actively strive to strengthen each other’s position and make our collaboration an important element of contemporary world affairs,” he said.

“Because our ties are trust-driven and value-based, they have developed a very high level of comfort. That, in turn, allows us to contemplate a broad set of domains for cooperation, including some sensitive ones,” he added.

The minister said that the quality of strategic partnership and the term strategic itself today means more than it did before.

“The very quality of our partnership, encourages the ambitious nature of our agenda. The more we do with each other, the more we strengthen our own positions. And equally important, help stabilise the global economy in volatile and uncertain times,” he said.

“Partnerships have a real meaning only when they get translated on the ground. And that responsibility rests largely with business,” he said.

Referring to the 'Make in India' initiative, Jaishankar said, “We are moving from a buyer-seller phase to greater and deeper collaboration. Even co-designing and co-production."

"The ‘Make in India’ initiative has opened many new possibilities in that regard,” he added.