Diaspora Key To India's 2047 Development Goal, Says President Murmu In Mauritania

President Droupadi Murmu poses for a picture during her visit to the archaeological site of the ancient Roman city of Tipasa, in Algeria on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Nouakchott (Mauritania): Emphasising India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday acknowledged the crucial role of the Indian diaspora in achieving this vision while addressing the community members in the Mauritanian capital. The president arrived here earlier in the day on the second leg of her three-nation visit to Africa. It is the first visit to Mauritania by an Indian leader at the highest level since the African nation won independence in 1960.

"We are rapidly moving towards our goal of making India a ‘Developed India’ by the year 2047, and our diaspora family is a very important factor in this process," Murmu said at a community reception organised here. Expressing gratitude to the host nation, she said, "I express my gratitude to the government and people of Mauritania for always supporting the Indian community."

Highlighting the potential for India-Mauritania cooperation, President Murmu noted that India could contribute to Mauritania’s development in various sectors, including human resource development, infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, skill development, and digital innovation. "You are all an important part of this process of collaboration," she told the Indian community. The president also underscored the cultural similarities between Mauritania and India, pointing out shared values.

"There are many similarities between the culture of Mauritania and India. As clothing, especially women's clothing, is similar; there is respect for ancestors; family ties are strong, and social values are taught to children," she observed. Murmu expressed her pleasure at being among the Indian diaspora, acknowledging their contributions to both nations. "It is indeed a pleasure and an honour for me to be present in Mauritania today, amidst the small but vibrant and active Indian community," she said.

According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Nouakchott, while the registered Indians with the Embassy is less than 100 and local government has not shared any data in this regard, unconfirmed sources indicate that currently, the number of Indians in Mauritania is estimated to be around 150 (mostly expatriates).