Dhaka University Students Protest In Solidarity With Demonstrations Over Kolkata Medic's Rape, Murder

Dhaka: Students at the prestigious Dhaka University in Bangladesh held a protest in solidarity with ongoing demonstrations over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata city of India.

The protest, organised under the banner "Awaaz Tolo Nari" (Raise Your Voice, Women), on Friday, took place at the Raju Sculpture in Dhaka University where demonstrators held placards with messages such as "Hang the Rapists", "Am I Next?", "Stop Violence", and "Don't Be an Alpha Male, Question What It Represents", the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

"We are aware of the non-cooperative attitude of the medical college administration regarding the rape case in Upper Bengal. As women, we demand that the administration provide maximum legal assistance, strictly enforce the law, and announce the verdict promptly," Rahnuma Ahmed Niret, a student from the Department of Physics, said at the event.

Anya Fahmin, a student of the Department of Anthropology, added: "Women worldwide face rape, and we fully support the ongoing movement for fair accountability in the RG Kar Hospital case in Kolkata. Additionally, we call for a public trial of the rape and murder case in Bangladesh's Comilla. The general public has a right to know, especially when the army is involved. The government must ensure a safe country for women through the mass uprising of student communities."

Lamisha Jahan, a student from Jahangirnagar University, said: "Past rape incidents have seen the victims' names publicised while the names of the guilty perpetrators often remain hidden. Sometimes these cases are covered up by the government or the ruling party. The days of complacency are over. We must raise our voices against all forms of humiliation towards women."

"We must build a safe country for women. The students played a crucial role in the mass uprising, and we must force our government to prosecute all rape cases and ensure women's safety," said Anika Arefin Anu, a student from the Department of Finance.

On August 9, a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, leading to protests across India where demonstrators demanded justice for the victim.