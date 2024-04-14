DG of Assam Rifles Discusses Bilateral Military Relations with Nepal Army Chief

Kathmandu: Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, Director General of Assam Rifles, Indian Army has met Nepal Army chief Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma and discussed ways to enhance bilateral military relations between the two nations.

Lt Gen Nair called on Gen Sharma at the Nepal Army Headquarters to discuss furtherance in bilateral military relations between Nepal and India and bolstering army-to-army connect, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a post on X.

The senior Indian Army officer, who arrived here on an official visit on April 8 also addressed a rally of Nepali-domiciled Gorkha ex-servicemen in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Dharan, a statement from the Indian Embassy said.

The statement said that Gen Nair paid a visit to the Pension Paying Office in Pokhara and the Pension Paying Office in Dharan during his week-long visit. Gen. Nair lauded the bravery of the Gorkha soldiers and saluted their courage and dedicated service to the nation. He reminisced the invaluable sacrifices of our gallant Gorkha veterans and affirmed the continued commitment of Assam Rifles, Indian Army and the Indian government for their meaningful welfare, the statement said.

Gen Nair called on Naveen Srivastava, the Indian ambassador to Nepal, at the Indian embassy and paid a courtesy call on Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff, Nepal Army, at the Nepal Army headquarters. "The interactions held during Gen Nair's visit shall strengthen and enhance the military-to-military connect between Nepal and India," the Indian Embassy said on X.