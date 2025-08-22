ETV Bharat / international

'Development Undermines Peace, Security And Stability': Pakistan Slams India's Agni Missile Test Amid Military Tensions

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday criticised India's recent Agni missile test, saying the development "undermines peace, security and strategic stability" at both regional and global levels.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan made the comments while responding to questions during his weekly press briefing here. When asked about India buying weapons after the recent conflict with Pakistan, Khan said it is an "alarming trend".

"We notice the arms accumulation or the procurement...It is dangerous not only for Pakistan’s security but also for regional stability,” he said. He said Pakistan has been raising this issue with its partners and added that the international community is turning a blind eye to India's "rush to develop the military capabilities".

Khan said Pakistan has taken note of India's Agni missile test, as acquiring and testing intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities reflects a growing military threat posed by India extending far beyond the region and even the continent.

“This development seriously undermines peace, security and strategic stability at both regional and global levels," he alleged. "India's extending missile arsenal, including systems with intercontinental range, raises serious concerns about the selective and discriminatory application of Export Control Regulations that have enabled such destabilising advancements,” he added.

The spokesperson also said that Pakistan remains committed to maintaining full-spectrum deterrence for the safety and security of its people and to ensure peace in South Asia.

To a question, he said that Pakistan’s stance on talks with India never changed, as it is ready for composite dialogue and not just for talks on terrorism.