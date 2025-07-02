ETV Bharat / international

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

New Delhi: Amidst the choppy waters of Indian Ocean geopolitics, India’s infrastructure diplomacy in the Maldives has not only weathered political turbulence but is now showing visible dividends.

The imminent operationalisation of the Hanimaadhoo International Airport and steady progress on the Thilamale Bridge highlight India's long-term investment in Maldivian development. These projects also mirror a quiet but significant shift in bilateral relations under President Mohamed Muizzu, whose early moves had cast doubt on the future of India's presence in the archipelago. Yet, far from unravelling, India-Maldives ties are being redefined through the lens of cooperation, connectivity, and common interests.

In a post on his X handle, Maldives’ Minister of Construction, Housing and Infrastructure Abdulla Muththalib stated that the development of Hanimaadhoo International Airport, financed through an India Exim Bank line of credit, remains on track for completion by September 2025.

"The overall progress stands at 88.7%, with runway construction fully completed," Muththalib stated. "The passenger terminal has reached 83% completion, while the air traffic control tower, hangar, and cargo building are 96% complete."

In a separate post, he stated that the Thilamale Bridge project, connecting Maldives’ capital city Male with the neighbouring islands of Vilimale, Thilafushi and Gulhifalhu, has reached over 60 per cent of completion.

"The piling work for the Thilamale Bridge has been successfully completed, marking the most challenging phase of the project," the Minister stated. "A total of 263 piles were installed across 68 onshore and offshore locations. With this milestone achieved, the project has now reached 60.84% completion."

The Thilamale Bridge, one of the biggest projects initiated by the former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s administration, is financed under an Indian grant of $100 million and a $400 concessional credit line from India’s Exim Bank. The project was awarded to India’s Afcons Infrastructure in August 2021. The bridge will feature the tallest precast segments to be produced in the world at 8.2 metres.

Muththalib's comments come even as media reports suggest that India is favourably considering an invitation by the Maldives for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the Indian Ocean archipelago nation later this month. One date that is under consideration is July 26, the Independence Day of the Maldives. If this happens, it will be the first visit by Modi to the Maldives under Muizzu’s presidency.

Meanwhile, a report in the Edition.mv news website citing unnamed sources stated that the Hanimaadhoo Airport might even be officially opened on July 26 with talks going on about Modi making an appearance at the event.