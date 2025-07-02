Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

New Delhi: Amidst the choppy waters of Indian Ocean geopolitics, India’s infrastructure diplomacy in the Maldives has not only weathered political turbulence but is now showing visible dividends.
The imminent operationalisation of the Hanimaadhoo International Airport and steady progress on the Thilamale Bridge highlight India's long-term investment in Maldivian development. These projects also mirror a quiet but significant shift in bilateral relations under President Mohamed Muizzu, whose early moves had cast doubt on the future of India's presence in the archipelago. Yet, far from unravelling, India-Maldives ties are being redefined through the lens of cooperation, connectivity, and common interests.
In a post on his X handle, Maldives’ Minister of Construction, Housing and Infrastructure Abdulla Muththalib stated that the development of Hanimaadhoo International Airport, financed through an India Exim Bank line of credit, remains on track for completion by September 2025.
"The overall progress stands at 88.7%, with runway construction fully completed," Muththalib stated. "The passenger terminal has reached 83% completion, while the air traffic control tower, hangar, and cargo building are 96% complete."
In a separate post, he stated that the Thilamale Bridge project, connecting Maldives’ capital city Male with the neighbouring islands of Vilimale, Thilafushi and Gulhifalhu, has reached over 60 per cent of completion.
"The piling work for the Thilamale Bridge has been successfully completed, marking the most challenging phase of the project," the Minister stated. "A total of 263 piles were installed across 68 onshore and offshore locations. With this milestone achieved, the project has now reached 60.84% completion."
The Thilamale Bridge, one of the biggest projects initiated by the former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s administration, is financed under an Indian grant of $100 million and a $400 concessional credit line from India’s Exim Bank. The project was awarded to India’s Afcons Infrastructure in August 2021. The bridge will feature the tallest precast segments to be produced in the world at 8.2 metres.
Muththalib's comments come even as media reports suggest that India is favourably considering an invitation by the Maldives for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the Indian Ocean archipelago nation later this month. One date that is under consideration is July 26, the Independence Day of the Maldives. If this happens, it will be the first visit by Modi to the Maldives under Muizzu’s presidency.
Meanwhile, a report in the Edition.mv news website citing unnamed sources stated that the Hanimaadhoo Airport might even be officially opened on July 26 with talks going on about Modi making an appearance at the event.
Located in the northern Haa Dhaalu Atoll, this $136-million Hanimaadhoo Airport project will expand connectivity to the northern atolls, which are often underdeveloped. It aims to decentralise tourism beyond the capital region. It will also serve as a potential logistics hub between South Asia and Southeast Asia.
India’s development cooperation with the Maldives stands at the crossroads of geopolitical strategy, regional solidarity, and a shared vision for sustainable growth. The Thilamale Bridge and the Hanimaadhoo Airport projects serve as powerful symbols of India’s enduring commitment to the prosperity of the Indian Ocean archipelago. These developments also mark a subtle but significant thaw in the India-Maldives relationship under President Mohamed Muizzu, whose initial ‘India Out’ rhetoric had threatened to destabilise decades of close bilateral ties.
India has emerged as the Maldives’ most reliable development partner over the past decade. Since 2018, India has committed over $2.5 billion in development assistance, including grants and concessional lines of credit. This aid is not just financial - it encompasses capacity building, infrastructure creation, health cooperation, disaster relief, and climate resilience.
India is helping integrate the Maldives’ dispersed islands through roads, bridges, ports, and airports. New Delhi supports the construction of hospitals, cancer care centres, and educational institutions in the atoll nation. India funds solar energy projects, desalination plants, and coastal protection initiatives. Scholarships, training, and technical assistance under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme empower Maldivian professionals.
This comprehensive approach reflects India’s Neighbourhood First and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrines, which aim to support smaller neighbours through inclusive growth and shared security.
India’s development assistance is not purely altruistic - it plays a key role in countering China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). While China remains active in the Maldives through Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) investments, India’s projects are increasingly seen as more transparent, consultative, and tailored to local needs.
Anand Kumar, Associate Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses and author of the book Multi-party Democracy in the Maldives and the Emerging Security Environment in the Indian Ocean Region, described the progress in the Thilamale and Hanimaadhoo projects as a positive development.
"That means India’s project delivery has improved," Kumar told ETV Bharat. “It is a good development.” He said that the completion of these projects will generate goodwill for India.
“One hopes it reflects in positive India-Maldives relations,” Kumar added.
The nearing completion of the Thilamale Bridge and Hanimaadhoo Airport projects underlines the resilience and strategic depth of India-Maldives development cooperation. While political transitions such as the election of Muizzu initially caused friction, both countries have shown diplomatic maturity in navigating differences. As the Maldives prepares to inaugurate these flagship projects, it marks not just an infrastructure milestone, but also a quiet diplomatic reset. India’s steadfast support for Maldivian development remains a cornerstone of its regional diplomacy, reinforcing its status as a dependable and constructive partner in the Indian Ocean.