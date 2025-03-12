ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi's Mauritius Visit: A Historic Step In Strengthening Ties With MAHASAGAR Vision For Global South

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit to Mauritius, which began on Tuesday (March 11), is a major landmark towards strengthening India-Mauritius relations. He was the guest of honour in the island nation's 57th national day celebrations as invited by his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Indian defence forces, an Indian Navy warship, and the Indian Air Force's Akash Ganga skydiving squad also attended the grand event.

Separately, Prime Minister Modi attended several diplomatic, cultural, and economic engagements as part of the deep-rooted relationship between the two countries and signed several key pacts. The agreements were linked to cooperation in capacity building, trade, and tackling cross-border financial crimes.

Modi also announced India's new doctrine of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean for the Global South and named it “MAHASAGAR” (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) following his meeting with his Mauritian counterpart. This comes a decade after he laid out Vision ‘SAGAR,’ which outlined India’s role in the security of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The MAHASAGAR is a crucial step towards the uplifting of the corporation at a time when China is gaining dominance in the Indian Ocean region.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurating a project during his Mauritius visit (x/@PMOIndia)

On the occasion, PM Modi stressed the need to prioritise the common interest of India and Mauritius for furthering strategic partnership vis-à-vis defence cooperation and maritime security. “We are committed to extending full cooperation in the security of Mauritius' Exclusive Economic Zone," the prime minister said in his media statement.

“We have taken the SAGAR vision forward for the stability and prosperity of this entire region. Today, taking it forward, I would like to say that our vision for the Global South will be, beyond SAGAR—(it will be) MAHASAGAR that is ‘Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions,’” he added.

PM Engages With Indian Diaspora In Mauritius

A major outcome of his visit was PM Modi being conferred with Mauritius' highest civilian honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, which marks the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign nation.

PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Mauritius and announced the issuance of OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cards to the seventh generation of people of Indian origin in Mauritius as a special gesture. This is seen as a significant milestone in strengthening the connection between India and its diaspora, which is substantially present in Mauritius.