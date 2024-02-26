'There Is New Impetus in India-Thai Ties in Changing Global Dynamics': Expert

New Delhi: At a time when there is a huge shift in the geopolitical scenario, the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand's visit to India marks a significant step towards re-strengthening bilateral and economic ties between the countries.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara arrived in New Delhi on Monday and his visit is not just a diplomatic formality but a testament to the enduring relationship and mutual aspirations that unite these two Asian nations. The visit underscores the deepening Indo-Thai diplomatic and economic ties with a discussion focusing on trade, technology, defense, and future collaborations in different sectors.

The visit comes days after the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples were recently enshrined in Bangkok after being ferried from India to Thailand for a 26-day exposition. This reflects the strong India-Thailand bond over Buddhism and the strong cultural connection between the two Asian nations.

Speaking about the significance of the visit, Harsh V Pant, Director of Studies and Head of the strategic studies program at Observer Research Foundation (ORF) said, "For a long time Thailand had complained that India has ignored Thailand but now we are looking at India trying to engage Thailand both in terms of its cultural ties and also in terms of how India is positioning itself in the wider south East Asian region with Thailand becoming India's main gateway to wider Southeast Asia. That's what the deputy PM visit to India also signifies. I think there is a sense that India as a rising power in the region and beyond from Thailand's perspective has to be engaged much more robustly".

"India-Thailand bilateral ties have been slow to evolve compared to other Southeast Asian countries. But now there is a new impetus in these ties and I think the recent visit underscores the commitment of Thailand and New Delhi to take this relationship forward in a much more robust manner," Pant told ETV Bharat.

"From the ASEAN and bilateral point of view, the India-Thai relationship needs greater attention, and Thailand is now looking at India as a very important strategic partner. There is a lot of people-to-people engagement between India and Thailand but that needs to be scaled up as other countries are becoming very active in the region. Much more effort is needed in crafting India-Thailand economic relations", Pant added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Thailand's Deputy PM, who also serves as Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, will participate in the 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting at Hyderabad House here on Tuesday, February 27. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is also scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday.

On February 28, he will depart from India after concluding his official visit. It is pertinent to mention that the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting was held in Bangkok on August 17, 2022, according to the MEA.

From August 16-18, 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Bangkok to co-chair the 9th Meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Commission (JCM) with Thailand's then-Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai.

As per MEA, the diplomatic relations between India and Thailand were established in 1947. The bilateral ties between India and Thailand are rooted in history, age-old social and cultural interactions, and extensive people-to-people contacts.

In 2022, India and Thailand celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. On February 8, the Thai delegation, led by Senator Pikulkeaw Krairiksh, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House. During the meeting, Birla presented the delegation with mementoes and a copy of the Constitution of India.