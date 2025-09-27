ETV Bharat / international

Deposed PM Oli Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Ouster, Denies Giving Shooting Order During 'Gen Z' Protest In Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal's deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday denied giving shooting orders during the 'Gen Z' protests, as he spoke publicly for the first time since his ouster earlier this month. Oli was ousted on September 9 after the 'Gen Z' group hit the streets across Nepal against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

“I have not given orders to shoot at the Gen Z protesters during the agitation,” said the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) chairman, addressing some leaders and cadres of his party at his private residence in the Gundu area of Bhaktapur district.

Last week, in his first statement since his ouster, Oli said bullets were fired at protesters from automatic guns that the police did not possess and called for a probe into the matter.

"A large number of people died during the arson and vandalism that were carried out in the name of Gen Z protesters", following his resignation on September 9, Oli said, adding that he was "saddened" after hearing the news about the deaths of the protesters.

At least 19 protesters were shot dead during the police firing on the first day of the agitation on September 8. The total number of deaths during the two-day violent protests has reached 75.

Oli criticised the newly-formed caretaker government led by Sushila Karki, saying it was not formed through "constitutional procedure but through arson and vandalism.”

The Karki-led interim government was formed on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty following Oli's ouster. Oli claimed that there was an "infiltration" in the movement launched by the Gen Z group, "sidelining them".

"The new generation people certainly did not set fire to Singha Durbar, the main government secretariat complex," he said.

During the agitation led by the Gen Z group, houses of political leaders, important government buildings, including the Parliament, business establishments and shopping complexes, were set on fire.