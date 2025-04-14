ETV Bharat / international

Anti-Liberation Forces Destroying Bangladesh's Secular Culture, People Should Drive Them Out: Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said that anti-independence forces have illegally seized power and were actively trying to destroy the country's secular culture as she urged people to drive the usurpers out.

"Today, anti-liberation forces have illegally seized power in Bangladesh. They are actively trying to destroy Bengali culture," the 77-year-old self-exiled ousted premier said in a statement on the occasion of Bengali New Year- Pohela Boishakh.

Hasina left Bangladesh in August last year after her nearly 16-year-long Awami League government was toppled in a student-led uprising. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was in a protracted row with the Hasina regime for obscure reasons, assumed the charge of an interim government.

"Whenever anti-independence forces gained control in the past, they attacked the nation's history, heritage, and culture. They not only tried to stop the Mangal Shobhajatra but even attempted to change its name," Hasina said. Hasina, who now lives in India, said that those who now run Bangladesh are “enemies of the nation” and “enemies of our culture”.

"Let us drive out the anti-liberation and anti-culture forces, and raise Bangladesh's head high on the global stage," said the former premier as Bangladesh celebrated the Bengali New Year in a changed cultural scenario.

"On this auspicious moment of Bengali New Year, let us commit to rejecting all that is unhealthy, ugly, or part of a distorted culture - and instead, embrace a healthy, beautiful, and creative way of life," she added.

This year, Bangladesh authorities renamed the traditional "Mangal Shobhajatra" procession, a central attraction of Pohela Boishakh celebrations, as "Anondo Shobhajatra" after conservative Islamist groups like Hefazat-e-Islam called the "Mangal Shobhajatra" a "Hindu ritual" and urged the government to change its name.

Dhaka University’s fine arts faculty, which centrally stages the colourful street march in Dhaka, at a press conference last week announced the renaming of the event, where towering masks, handcrafted puppets, and vivid depictions of animals feature the procession.