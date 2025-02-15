ETV Bharat / international

Democratic India Able To Feed 800 Million People, Says Jaishankar

Munich: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar challenged an American senator who said that democracy “doesn’t put food on the table” telling her that in India it does. Jaishankar was apparently referring to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, where he countered US Senator Elissa Slotkin.

“Senator, you said that democracy doesn't put food on your table. Actually… in my part of the world, it does. Today, since we are a democratic society, we give nutrition support, and food to 800 million people,” Jaishankar said on Friday.

“That is a matter of how healthy they are and how full their stomachs are. So, the point I want to make is that different parts of the world are going through different conversations. Please do not assume that this is a kind of universal phenomenon, it is not,” he said.

“There are parts where it is working well. Maybe there are parts where it's not,” he said. “I think people need to have honest conversations about why it's not.”

“But I would argue that to an extent, as someone dispassionately viewing it, a lot of it is an accumulated problem of the model of globalisation that we have followed for the last 25-30 years. I think a lot of chickens have come home to roost.