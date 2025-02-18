ETV Bharat / international

Delta Plane Crashes, Turns Upside Down In Toronto Airport; At Least 18 Injured

Screengrab from the video by one of the passengers on the flight. ( Facebook )

Toronto: A Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people onboard crash-landed Monday at Toronto's main airport, officials said, flipping upside down and leaving at least 18 people injured but causing no deaths.

Endeavor Air Flight 4819 with 76 passengers and four crew was landing in the afternoon in Canada's largest metropolis, having flown from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, the airline said. No explanation of the cause of the accident, or how the plane ended up flipped with its wings clipped, has been provided.

"It's very early on. It's really important that we do not speculate. What we can say is the runway was dry and there was no crosswind conditions," said Todd Aitken, the airport's fire chief. He confirmed that 18 people had been injured in the accident, with no fatalities.

Earlier, paramedic services told AFP three people were critically injured -- a child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s. All of the wounded, including those with minor injuries, were taken to area hospitals either by ambulance or helicopter, said the paramedic services' Lawrence Saindon.

A Delta airlines plane sits on its roof after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, on February 17, 2025. (AFP)

Dramatic images on local broadcasts and shared on social media showed people stumbling away from the upside down CRJ-900 plane, shielding their faces from strong gusts of wind and blowing snow. Fire crews appeared to douse the aircraft with water as smoke wafted from the fuselage and as passengers were still exiting the plane.

Toronto airport authority chief executive Deborah Flint told a news conference the incident did not involve any other planes. Emergency crews were "heroic" in their response, she said, "reaching the site within minutes and quickly evacuating the passengers." Some of them "have already been reunited with their friends and their families," she added.

The airport suspended all flights after the incident, before resuming them at around 5:00 pm local time, more than two hours later. It said passengers should expect long delays.