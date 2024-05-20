ETV Bharat / international

Chile Ambassador in India, CBI Officials Discuss Combating Tech-Enabled Crimes & Drug Trafficking

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Chile Ambassador in India Juan Angulo (Second from Left)
Chile Ambassador in India Juan Angulo (Second from Left) (Source: X@CBI)

Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Republic of Chile in India, and CBI officials, who held talks, have emphasized to explore conducting workshops to build capacity in combating technology-enabled crimes, exchange criminal investigation techniques and share best practices in digital forensics.

New Delhi : A delegation led by Juan Angulo Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Chile in India on Monday held a discussion with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for forging a close cooperation between CBI and PDI (Policía De Investigaciones De Chile) for combating technology enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes, CBI officials said.

Ambassador Angulo held discussions with Praveen Sood, Director, CBI and senior officials at CBI headquarters on this issue. Juan Angulo underscored the importance of collaborative efforts and thanked CBI for arranging events in the past with PDI, Chile, for exchange of expertise on forensics and combating organized crime, CBI officials said.

The delegation accompanied by Rafael Andres Tellez Benucci, Police Attache PDI (Policía De Investigaciones De Chile), Chile also visited the Global Operations Centre of the Indian central agency. It was deliberated to strengthen the collaborative framework for police cooperation, the probe agency officials said.

Both the parties emphasized the need to explore conducting workshops in order to build capacity in the areas of combating technology enabled crimes, exchange criminal investigation techniques and share best practices in digital forensics, CBI officials said in a communique. Both sides agreed to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement cooperation, they said.

Read more

  1. CBI Raids TMC Youth Wing Leader's Premises In Kolkata, Issues LOC

TAGGED:

CHILEAMBASSADORINDIACBICHILE AMBASSADOR IN INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.