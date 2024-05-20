Chile Ambassador in India, CBI Officials Discuss Combating Tech-Enabled Crimes & Drug Trafficking

New Delhi : A delegation led by Juan Angulo Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Chile in India on Monday held a discussion with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for forging a close cooperation between CBI and PDI (Policía De Investigaciones De Chile) for combating technology enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes, CBI officials said.

Ambassador Angulo held discussions with Praveen Sood, Director, CBI and senior officials at CBI headquarters on this issue. Juan Angulo underscored the importance of collaborative efforts and thanked CBI for arranging events in the past with PDI, Chile, for exchange of expertise on forensics and combating organized crime, CBI officials said.

The delegation accompanied by Rafael Andres Tellez Benucci, Police Attache PDI (Policía De Investigaciones De Chile), Chile also visited the Global Operations Centre of the Indian central agency. It was deliberated to strengthen the collaborative framework for police cooperation, the probe agency officials said.

Both the parties emphasized the need to explore conducting workshops in order to build capacity in the areas of combating technology enabled crimes, exchange criminal investigation techniques and share best practices in digital forensics, CBI officials said in a communique. Both sides agreed to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement cooperation, they said.