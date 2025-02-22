DEFUND Act: A Bold Move Or A Diplomatic Gamble For The US?

New Delhi: For decades, the US has been a pillar of the United Nations (UN), shaping global policy and funding key initiatives. But with the introduction of the Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle (DEFUND) Act by Republican Senator Mike Lee from Utah in the US Congress earlier this week, that relationship could soon come to an end.

The bill proposes a full withdrawal from the UN, citing the organisation’s inefficiency, perceived anti-American stance, and financial drain on US taxpayers.

According to Lee’s website, the legislation addresses grave issues of national sovereignty and fiscal accountability which have plagued US involvement in the UN. The DEFUND Act is co-sponsored in the Senate by Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee and Rick Scott from Florida. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, a Republican from Michigan and Representative Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, are introducing the companion bill in the House of Representatives.

“No more blank checks for the United Nations,” Lee stated. “Americans’ hard-earned dollars have been funnelled into initiatives that fly in the face of our values, enabling tyrants, betraying allies, and spreading bigotry. With the DEFUND Act, we’re stepping away from this debacle. If we engage with the UN in the future, it will be on our terms, with the full backing of the Senate and an iron-clad escape clause.”

If the US were to fully withdraw from the UN, it would have significant global, political, economic, and diplomatic consequences. The US has played a crucial role in the UN since its founding in 1945, and its departure would mark a turning point in international relations.

For years, a section of the Republican Party has pushed for the US to withdraw from the UN, arguing that the international organisation has become a costly, ineffective, and even hostile entity that undermines American sovereignty and national interests. While these calls have been made before, recent global events and shifting political dynamics have intensified Republican scepticism toward the world body.

“The United Nations has betrayed our trust time and time again, and we cannot continue to be their cash cow and undermine our national security and interests,” Senator Blackburn was quoted as saying on Lee’s website. “The DEFUND Act would stop all forms of US financial support to the UN and hold this wayward organisation accountable for placating Hamas terrorists and the Chinese Communist Party.”

House Representative Chip Roy said that from The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) “actively protecting Hamas and acting against the US’ ally Israel, delayed condemning Hamas, to China being elected to the Human Rights Council, to the propagation of climate hysteria, covering for China’s forced abortion and sterilisation programmes, the UN’s decades-old, internal rot once again raises the questions of why the US is even still a member or why we're wasting billions – indeed, $12.5 billion in 2021 – every year on it”.

“The UN doesn’t deserve one single dime of American taxpayer money or one bit of our support; we should defund it and leave immediately,” Roy said. “I am proud to lead this critical effort alongside Mike Lee and Mike Rogers.”

Mike Lee’s introduction of the DEFUND Act comes close on the heels of President Trump’s executive orders announcing the US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Paris climate pact.

One of the primary reasons Republicans advocate for withdrawing from the UN is the belief that the organisation infringes on US sovereignty. They argue that UN-backed agreements such as climate accords and human rights treaties impose obligations that override US laws and limit domestic decision-making. Some conservatives view the UN as an unelected, unaccountable body attempting to govern the US by setting global policies that do not align with American values.

But the fact of the matter is that the UN provides the US with a powerful platform for shaping international policies, setting global norms, and influencing major diplomatic issues. Without membership, the US would have to rely solely on bilateral and regional alliances, limiting its ability to address global challenges like climate change, nuclear proliferation, and human rights violations.

Many US allies, including the UK, France, Germany, and Japan, are strong supporters of the UN. A withdrawal could strain diplomatic ties, making multilateral cooperation more difficult on issues such as trade, security, and global development.

“There has always been a school of thought in the US that too much time is being spent on the UN,” Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations with King’s India Institute at King’s College London and Vice-President (Studies and Foreign Policy) at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, told ETV Bharat.

However, Pant pointed out that the Republicans have a very slim majority in both houses of the US Congress.

“Traditional Republicans may not let the bill pass,” he said. “It may have the support of Trump’s MAGA (Make America Great Again) base.”

At the same time, Pant said that the DEFUND Act would shake up the UN signalling the US’ discontent with the world body.

“It would be a wake-up call for the UN to reform itself,” he said.

The DEFUND Act comes at a time when India has been calling for reforms in the UN Security Council (UNSC) by including more permanent members to reflect the world of the 21st century. However, India is projecting itself as the voice of the Global South, which looks at the UN as a reliable support system.

“India has reservations about the UNSC,” Pant said. “But India does not want a dismantling of the UN system.”

However, he also pointed out that Trump is not a great fan of multilateralism.

“There are some Republicans who see the UN as meddlesome,” veteran Indian-origin journalist and author Mayank Chhaya, who closely follows American politics, told ETV Bharat over the phone from Chicago. “And they see that the US is not necessarily accountable to the UN in its world pursuits.”

Robinder Sachdev, president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, is of the view that the DEFUND Act is a significant development given the new world matrix that is under construction.

“The world is transforming radically and very fast,” Sachdev said. “The UN is being seen as a bloated bureaucracy. It is defunct and is not being able to make decisions in the new world.”

He expressed the view that the DEFUND Act might bring some urgency to UN reforms.

As for India, Sachdev said that New Delhi would like to see reforms in the UN from the inside rather than from the outside.

“But at the same time, India will be happy since, as of now, there is no light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “India would welcome a shake-up of the UN but not its dismantling.”

The key elements of the DEFUND Act are: the repealing of critical acts that bind the US to the UN, such as the United Nations Participation Act of 1945 and the United Nations Headquarters Agreement Act; cessation of all forms of US financial support to the UN, including assessed and voluntary contributions; prohibition of any US involvement in UN peacekeeping operations; revocation of diplomatic immunity for UN officials within the US; formalisation of withdrawal from the WHO and other UN conventions; and setting of stringent conditions for any future engagement with the UN, requiring Senate approval with explicit withdrawal provisions.

“The introduction of the DEFUND Act comes in response to years of unchecked bureaucratic expansion and financial misuse by the UN at the expense of American taxpayers,” the posting on the Mike Lee website reads. “Senator Lee’s legislation reflects his commitment to upholding the ideals of fiscal responsibility and self-determination that are the bedrock of the United States.”

But, to sum it all up, a full withdrawal of the US from the UN would have far-reaching consequences for global diplomacy, security, and economic stability. While it might satisfy certain domestic political factions that favour isolationism, it would likely weaken US influence on the world stage, create security risks, and disrupt international cooperation.