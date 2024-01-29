Defence Secretary to Visit Oman on January 30, 31

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane will pay a visit to Oman on January 30 and 31. During the visit, the Defence Secretary will co-chair the 12th Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting with the Secretary General, Ministry of Defence, Oman Dr Mohammed bin Naseer bin Ali Al-Zaabi, an official statement issued here said on Monday.

During the bilateral talks, Giridhar Aramane will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives like industry collaboration to further strengthen bilateral engagements. The two officials will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest, it added.

According to the statement, the visit will further consolidate defence cooperation and strategic partnership between India and Oman spanning every sphere of military collaboration, such as bilateral exercises, staff talks, training as well as new and emerging areas.

India and Oman have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security. Both the countries are committed to work under the vision of strategic partnership. The two countries have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region, the statement added.

