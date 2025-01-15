ETV Bharat / international

Hegseth Vows To Review India Ties, Deals, Provide Recommendations If Confirmed As US Def Secy

Washington: Observing that the India-US defence relationship has "considerably" strengthened over the past decade, Defence Secretary nominee Peter Hegseth on Tuesday told a Congressional committee that if confirmed to the post, he would review current relationship and agreements with India.

Hegseth made the remarks in responses submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee at his confirmation hearing.

“It is my understanding that over the past decade, the Major Defence Partnership between India and the United States has strengthened considerably with increasingly robust joint military exercises, defence sales, and strategic dialogue,” Hegseth told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“If confirmed, in coordination with the State and Commerce Departments, I would review our current relationship and agreements and then provide the Defence Department’s recommendations to the President,” Hegseth said in response to a written question submitted by the Senate Armed Services Committee ahead of his confirmation hearing.