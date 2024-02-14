Defence minister Subianto claims victory in Indonesia's presidential election based on early tallies

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Defence minister Subianto claims victory in Indonesia's presidential election based on early tallies

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto claimed victory on wednesday. According to early, unofficial tallies conducted by Indonesian polling agencies, Subianto had between 57 per cent and 59 per cent of votes, with more than 80 per cent of the vote counted in polling places sampled.

Jakarta (Indonesia): Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in Indonesia's presidential election on Wednesday based on unofficial tallies. There was no declaration by electoral officials and his opponents have not conceded. He has held a commanding lead in early, unofficial tallies of the three-way race to lead the world's third-largest democracy.

The 72-year-old candidate is a link to the brutal period of dictatorship that ended just over 25 years ago, when he served as a special forces commander in a unit linked to torture and disappearances, allegations that Subianto denies. He has presented himself as an heir to immensely popular sitting President Joko Widodo, whose son he chose as his running mate.

According to early, unofficial tallies conducted by Indonesian polling agencies, Subianto had between 57 per cent and 59 per cent of votes, with more than 80 per cent of the vote counted in polling places sampled.

TAGGED:

Defence minister SubiantoIndonesia

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.