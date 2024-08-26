ETV Bharat / international

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Interacts With Indian Diaspora In US

By PTI

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 9:00 PM IST

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in the United States on a four-day official visit to boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries.

Washington: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a "wonderful" interaction with the Indian community in the US state of Tennessee and appreciated their contribution to society, science and the economy.

Singh is in the US on a four-day official visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the US and India. "Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian community at Memphis. Their contribution to society, science and economy has been exemplary," he said in a post on X after his meeting on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Singh also visited the William B Morgan Large Cavitation Channel (LCC) in the Naval Surface Warfare Centre (NSWC) in Memphis, Tennessee -- one of the world's largest and most technically advanced water tunnel facilities for testing submarines and other naval weapons in the US.

His visit to the water tunnel facility came amidst a proposal for the establishment of a similar facility for indigenous design and development in India. Singh also visited the Naval Surface Warfare Centre at Carderock, Maryland and said he witnessed "pathbreaking" experiments at the facility. Earlier during the visit, Singh met the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

