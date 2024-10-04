ETV Bharat / international

"Deeply Concerned": MEA on Iran-Israel Conflict, Calls for Restraint

New Delhi: India on Friday reiterated call for restraint by all concerned in the middle East conflict and expressed deep concern over the situation. The centre said that as of now, from Israel, Iran and other countries, flights are running so people have the option if they want to leave.

The Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We issued a statement a few days back expressing deep concern - we said that the violence and the situation is of deep concern for us. We had reiterated a call for restraint by all concerned and also the protection of civilians".

"It is important in our opinion that this conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension... As of now, from Israel, Iran and other countries, flights are running so people have the option if they want to leave. Families have reached out to us and to our embassies, but at this point, we don't have any evacuation process going on".

MEA said that around 3,000 Indian nationals are currently in Lebanon, mostly in Beirut.

There are around 10,000 nationals in Iran, and 5,000 of them are students and in Israel , there are 30,000 Indians nationals largely caregivers and workers.