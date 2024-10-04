"Deeply Concerned": MEA on Iran-Israel Conflict, Calls for Restraint

New Delhi: India on Friday reiterated call for restraint by all concerned in the middle East conflict and expressed deep concern over the situation. The centre said that as of now, from Israel, Iran and other countries, flights are running so people have the option if they want to leave.
The Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We issued a statement a few days back expressing deep concern - we said that the violence and the situation is of deep concern for us. We had reiterated a call for restraint by all concerned and also the protection of civilians".
"It is important in our opinion that this conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension... As of now, from Israel, Iran and other countries, flights are running so people have the option if they want to leave. Families have reached out to us and to our embassies, but at this point, we don't have any evacuation process going on".
MEA said that around 3,000 Indian nationals are currently in Lebanon, mostly in Beirut.
There are around 10,000 nationals in Iran, and 5,000 of them are students and in Israel , there are 30,000 Indians nationals largely caregivers and workers.
Earlier, this week, External Affairs Minister has expressed concern over the escalating situation in Middle East as tension between Israel and Iran turned ugly with Iran launching ballistic missiles against Israel.
During an interaction with think tank in Washington just few hours before Iran launched missiles in Israel, EAM Jaishankar said, "We are concerned at the possibility of a broadening of the conflict, not just what happened in Lebanon, but also to the Houthis and the Red Sea, and to anything that happens between Iran and Israel".
Following, Iran retaliation with more than 180 ballistic missiles against Israel, India issued a travel advisory for its nationals to avoid all non- essential travel to Iran.
"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region.
"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran", MEA said.