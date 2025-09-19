ETV Bharat / international

Decision To Allow US To Re Establish Presence In Bagram Air Base Should Be Left To Afghanistan: China

FILE - A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. President Donald Trump has suggested he's working to reestablish a U.S. presence at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. ( AP )

Beijing: China on Friday said the decision to re-establish US presence at Bagram Air Base should be left to Afghanistan and its people while responding to President Donald Trump’s remarks that Washington is trying to get back the strategic facility for its close proximity to China.

“China respects Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here while responding to a question on Trump’s comments. “The future of Afghanistan should be in the hands of Afghan people,” Lin said.

“Our stress is that hyping up regional tensions does not win support. We hope relevant sides could play a constructive role for regional stability,” he said.

Trump on Thursday spoke of US plans to acquire the sprawling air base four years after American troops' chaotic withdrawal following the orders from his predecessor, Joe Biden, as Taliban militants took control of Kabul. Trump said he would like to reacquire the strategic air base because it is located close to China.