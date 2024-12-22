ETV Bharat / international

Death Toll From Stampedes At 2 Christmas Charity Events In Nigeria Rises To 32

The dead included 22 people in southeastern Anambra state’s Okija town, where a philanthropist organized a food distribution.

Death Toll From Stampedes At 2 Christmas Charity Events In Nigeria Rises To 32
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 36 minutes ago

Abuja: The death toll from stampedes during two Christmas charity events in Nigeria has increased from 13 to 32, police said Sunday, with many of the victims collapsing during a crowd surge as people grew desperate for food items.

The dead included 22 people in southeastern Anambra state’s Okija town, where a philanthropist organized a food distribution, local police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said.

Ten others were also confirmed dead in the capital, Abuja, where a church organized a charity event to distribute food and clothing items.

Abuja: The death toll from stampedes during two Christmas charity events in Nigeria has increased from 13 to 32, police said Sunday, with many of the victims collapsing during a crowd surge as people grew desperate for food items.

The dead included 22 people in southeastern Anambra state’s Okija town, where a philanthropist organized a food distribution, local police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said.

Ten others were also confirmed dead in the capital, Abuja, where a church organized a charity event to distribute food and clothing items.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHRISTMAS CHARITY EVENTS IN NIGERIANIGERIA STAMPEDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.