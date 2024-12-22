ETV Bharat / international

Death Toll From Stampedes At 2 Christmas Charity Events In Nigeria Rises To 32

Abuja: The death toll from stampedes during two Christmas charity events in Nigeria has increased from 13 to 32, police said Sunday, with many of the victims collapsing during a crowd surge as people grew desperate for food items.

The dead included 22 people in southeastern Anambra state’s Okija town, where a philanthropist organized a food distribution, local police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said.