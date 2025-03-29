ETV Bharat / international

Deadly Earthquake Forces Thai Patients Into Sports Hall

Patients are attended to in a makeshift medical treatment area. ( AFP )

Bangkok: Beneath basketball hoops and beside football goals, hospital beds line a sports hall -- patients evacuated from a hospital in the Thai capital for fear of damage by a devastating earthquake.

The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck central Myanmar on Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock -- with powerful tremors shaking Bangkok, more than 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) to the south.

When the earthquake struck, patients at Rajavithi Hospital were rushed out of the building, some helped down stairs to nearby makeshift shelters, including to the hospital's canteen and sports hall.

The worst impact was in Myanmar, where the junta said at least 1,002 people were killed and nearly 2,400 injured.

Around 10 more deaths have been confirmed in Bangkok, where the Friday lunchtime tremors shook buildings and created panic on the streets.

The construction site of a new 30-storey government building quickly turned into a disaster scene, with people jumping into cars to escape or shrieking as they fled on foot.

Dramatic video footage showed the tremor rocking a high-rise hotel, with water from its rooftop pool whipping over the building's edge.

Fear

At the hospital, staff rushed to take the patients outside.